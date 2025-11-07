10 armed robbers break into house, make off with stokvel money in Limpopo

A case of house robbery has been opened, and investigations are underway.

‘Tis the season to be merry, and weddings, parties and cultural celebrations will be a daily occurrence as December approaches. However, criminals, too, are readying themselves to slaughter animals they did not purchase or spend money they did not work for.

Police have urged law-abiding citizens to remain vigilant.

In Malamulele in Limpopo, they have launched a manhunt following a stokvel-related house robbery that took place on Tuesday night.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, preliminary reports indicate that a 43-year-old woman was asleep at her home with her children in Xigamani village when about 10 unknown male suspects, armed with firearms, forced entry into the house.

The suspects allegedly threatened the victims and demanded money. They then ransacked the house and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, believed to be stokvel money, as well as a cellphone, before fleeing the scene on foot.

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Major General Jan Scheepers, has ordered an immediate probe into the incident. He further urged community members to exercise caution and avoid keeping large sums of cash, particularly during this time of the year when stokvel-related robberies are becoming increasingly common.

Anyone with information that can assist in apprehending the suspects is urged to contact Investigating Officer Sergeant Machebele Morris Brain on 082 319 9724. Citizens can also contact the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111, or the nearest police station. Information can also be shared anonymously via the MySaps App.

How to avoid being a victim of cash robberies for stokvels

Meanwhile, police have shared several tips to avoid being a victim this festive season.

Refrain from making cash deposits of club members’ contributions on high-risk days — Mondays at the end of the month

Ensure persons depositing club cash contributions or making withdrawals are accompanied by another club member

A stokvel, savings club or burial society can arrange for members to deposit cash directly into the club’s account instead of collecting cash contributions

Arrange for the club’s payout to be electronically transferred into each club member’s personal account or accounts of their choice

Tips for individuals

If you need to pay accounts, consider options that are lower risk instead of withdrawing large sums of cash.

Carry as little cash as possible

Consider the convenience of paying your accounts electronically – consult your bank to find out about other available options

Consider making use of cell phone banking or internet transfers, or ATMs to do your banking

