Stolen Land Cruiser ends up in Limpopo River after kidnapping on farm

The battery and spare wheel were missing when the car was pulled out of the water

A kidnapping incident on a farm ended with the victim being left at another farm and the stolen Toyota Land Cruiser floating in the Limpopo River.

Police in Tshamutumbu, in Limpopo, have launched an investigation into the crime that took place on Saturday.

Kidnapping on farm

According to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the victim was kidnapped while working on the farm.

“It is alleged that at about 11:30am, the victim was busy at the farm when he was approached by four unknown suspects armed with a firearm and a knife,” he said.

The suspects forced the victim into the back of the white Toyota Land Cruiser before driving away.

“They then forced him into the loading area of the vehicle and covered his face before driving away with him,” said Ledwaba.

Land Cruiser abandoned in river

He said the victim was then dropped off at another farm near the Limpopo River, while the suspects drove away in his vehicle.

“The vehicle was later recovered abandoned in the middle of the Limpopo River. The battery and spare wheel were missing.”

Police are appealing to anyone who may have information that could assist in apprehending the suspects to contact the investigating officer, Sergeant Manyaga Freddie on 082 565 7907, the nearest police station, #CrimeStop number on 08600 10111 or #MySAPSApp.