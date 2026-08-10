Stolen rifles recovered and arrest made in connection with Reiger Park police murders

The Hawks confirmed that the man arrested in connection with the murder of four people in Reiger Park was out on bail.

Police have arrested at least one suspect in connection with the murder of two police officers and two female civilians in Reiger Park.

Constable Sphiwe Sibeko, Constable Thapelo Tlomatsane were shot dead on Friday while reportedly responding to a crime scene involving the females.

Authorities have also recovered two R5 rifles stolen from the deceased officers.

Authorities tracked the rifles to the KwaDukathole Informal settlement in Germiston on Monday, after making a breakthrough in the case on Sunday.

The Hawks confirmed that the man taken into custody was out on bail and had previously been arrested in connection with violent crimes.

“The person is reportedly a known gangster who was out on bail with several outstanding cases before court including two murder, two attempted murder and possession of unlicensed firearm.

“The investigation into the killings remains ongoing, with police continuing to pursue all those involved,” confirmed Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

Women murdered on trip to shops

The Boksburg Advertiser reported on Monday morning that 36-year-old Roleen Lessing and 27-year-old Jaydin Magerman were shot through the windscreen of their vehicle while on their way to the shops.

Sibeko and Tlomatsane were then allegedly shot by the same gunmen when responding to the incident.

Acting police minster Firoz Cachalia was in Reiger Park again Monday, stating he would be engaging with police leadership on greater measures to fight gangsterism.

“All the people who were involved in the four murders have not yet been arrested as so the work of the police service and the prosecutorial arm of government is ongoing,”

“Our work is not done. Our work in Reiger Park, our work across the province and our work across the country. Our efforts will continue,” Cachalia told the media on Monday.