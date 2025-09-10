Suspect arrested after six killed in Kraaifontein shootings

A 49-year-old man was arrested after six people were gunned down in separate Kraaifontein shootings, including four women.

The Cape Town police have made a breakthrough arrest of a 49-year-old suspect who killed six people, including four women, in separate shooting incidents in Kraaifontein on Tuesday.

The Western Cape police announced on Wednesday that they were on the hunt for suspects linked to three double murders in separate incidents.

Two women fatally shot and one injured in Kraaifontein

At around 11:30pm, two women aged 19 and 15 were shot and fatally wounded, while a third – a 24-year-old – was shot and injured in Molefe Street, Wallacedene.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said when police officers arrived at the crime scene, they found the victims with gunshot wounds to their bodies.

“The 19- and 25-year-old victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel, while the 24-year-old victim was taken to a medical facility for treatment,” Twigg said.

In another incident, at around 11:40pm in Taleman Street, Wallacedene, gunmen shot and killed two women in their twenties.

Twigg said the police responded to a complaint of a shooting, and upon arrival at the scene, they found the victims inside a bedroom with gunshot wounds to their heads. The victims were declared dead on the scene.

“The possibility that these incidents are linked is not ruled out,” he said.

Another unrelated shooting in Eikendal

Another unrelated shooting happened at about 9:50pm on the corner of 9th Avenue and Verster Street, Eikendal. The police responded to the incident and found the bodies of two victims, aged 20 and 22, with gunshot wounds.

Medical personnel declared both victims dead at the scene.

Twigg said the motives of the attacks formed part of the police investigation.

Later in the afternoon on Wednesday, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola visited Kraaifontein to discuss gang violence and the ongoing shootings and killings.

Masemola announced that the police made a breakthrough within a few hours of the killing of six people in the area.

Suspect arrested

The police officers arrested a 49-year-old suspect in Kraaifontein.

The general said that the firearm that was allegedly used in the crimes was found hidden in the shop of a foreign national in the area.

Masemola said police also arrested three foreign nationals, including the shop owner. An illegal firearm and ammunition were taken in for ballistics testing.

“The arrest of the 49-year-old suspect is for now linked to the one double murder of the two females. In terms of linking him to the other scenes, we are still conducting identity parades with witnesses,” the commissioner said.

The general said the police are still on the ground following leads. He said they cannot rule out the possibility of effecting more arrests in this case.

Zero tolence to crime – Masemola

Masemola commended the swift arrest, saying that it illustrates the seriousness and urgency with which the police regard these kinds of incidents.

“I must reiterate that police officers across the country will not tolerate any criminal activity and will ensure that they continue to protect and stabilise communities by stamping the authority of the state,” he said.

“Our crime intelligence operatives, detectives and uniformed police continue to heighten operations on the ground to deter all forms of criminality.”