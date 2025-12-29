Suspect arrested for murder of police officer in Eastern Cape

The suspect was handcuffed after he voluntarily handed himself over to officers at the Matatiele Saps.

A 37-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of a South African Police Service (Saps) officer in the Eastern Cape.

The suspect was handcuffed after he voluntarily handed himself over to officers at the Matatiele Saps on Sunday, 28 December 2025, accompanied by his legal representative.

Court

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said a pistol with one magazine containing fourteen live rounds of ammunition was recovered, formally processed, and seized for further investigation.

“He is expected to appear before the Matatiele Magistrate’s Court on 29 December 2025 on charges relating to the murder of a police officer.”

Murder

Reports allege that on Friday, 27 December 2025, at Hlomendlini Location, Magadla Administrative Area in Matatiele, within the Alfred Ndzo District, 35-year-old police Sergeant Siyabonga Magadla was fatally wounded at a residence.

Mhlakuvana said Magadla was stationed at the Matatiele South African Police Service but was off duty at the time of the incident.

‘Significant loss’

He said Magadla’s “untimely and violent death” constitutes a grave offence and represents a significant loss in the policing fraternity, criminal justice system, and the community he faithfully served.

“It is alleged that Sergeant Magadla was at the suspect’s residence with his acquaintances when events escalated tragically. It is further alleged that a 37-year-old suspect, who was known to the deceased, temporarily exited the dwelling and returned with a firearm.

“A gunshot was subsequently discharged inside the house. Moments later, the deceased reportedly exited the house, collapsed a short distance from the entrance, after allegedly sustaining fatal gunshot injuries,” Mhlakuvana said.

Investigation

Mhlakuvana said Magadla was rushed to Tylor Bequest Provincial Hospital for medical treatment, but was declared deceased on arrival.

“The investigation is at a critical and sensitive stage, and the release of further details is therefore constrained to safeguard the integrity of the judicial process.

“The Acting Provincial Head of the Hawks, Brigadier Venessa Shantelle Hastings, unequivocally condemns this senseless and unlawful act of violence. The killing of a police officer, irrespective of duty status, constitutes an attack on the authority of the state, the rule of law, and the collective security of society,” Mhlakuvana said.

Investigations are continuing.

