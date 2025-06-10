Crime

Suspect arrested in Likhona Fose murder

By Lesego Seokwang

10 June 2025

03:15 pm

Fose's mutilated body was found on 1 June 2025.

Lukhona Fose. Picture: Supplied

Police have confirmed that a suspect linked to the murder of 14-year-old Likhona Fose has been arrested.

The Grade 8 pupil at Ikusasalethu Secondary School in Braamfischerville, Johannesburg, was found dead with her body mutilated in an empty field on Sunday, 1 June 2025.

Fose’s family believes her murder was a homophobic hate crime because the teen identified as lesbian.

“The police’s Occult Unit has been working hard to find the perpetrators following the gruesome murder of 14-year-old Fose,” said Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo.

“One person was taken in for questioning on Monday, 9 June 2025. He was then linked to the murder and charged accordingly,” Masondo added.

The 39-year-old suspect is expected to appear before the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 11 June 2025.

This is a developing story.

