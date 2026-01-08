Suspect arrested for brother’s murder in Limpopo

The victim was found lying helplessly in a pool of blood, with open wounds.

Police have arrested a 39-year-old suspect in connection with the murder of his brother in Limpopo.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the incident occurred at Eldorado village in one of the complexes on Friday, 26 December 2025, on the Day of Goodwill.

“It is reported that the complainant, who is employed at the complex, went to Maleboho Saps [South African Police Service], alleging that he went to the victim’s room at the same complex and found the victim lying helplessly in a pool of blood, having open wounds on his forehead and swollen mouth.

ALSO READ: Baby fighting for life in hospital, father dead in Fordsburg shooting

Grim discovery

“The Police responded to the scene of the crime. On their arrival, they found the victim sustained injuries on his upper body, and he was transported to the hospital for medical attention. Unfortunately, he was confirmed dead on the same day at the hospital,” Mashaba said.

Mashaba said the preliminary investigation indicated that the deceased had a fight with his brother, who was traced and arrested.

“The alleged suspect will appear before the Senwabarwana Magistrate’s Court today, Thursday, 8 January 2026, on charges of murder.

“The motive behind the incident is still unknown at this stage. However, domestic violence-related issues cannot be ruled out,” Mashaba said.

KZN murder suspects

Meanwhile, five suspects wanted in connection with cases of murder, attempted murder, including attempted murder of police officers, and house robberies have been fatally wounded in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The gun battle took place at Bester Area 10 in Inanda in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the suspects have been wreaking havoc in Inanda and the surrounding areas.

“Police received information about their whereabouts, and the intelligence was operationalised.”

Shootout

Netshiunda said when police arrived at the scene, the suspects fired shots at the officers through the door.

“To protect themselves and those in the vicinity of the house, police returned fire, and during the shootout, five suspects were fatally wounded. Four firearms were recovered.”

Netshiunda said no police officer was injured during the shootout.

NOW READ: Police rescue half-naked teenagers from suspected trafficker