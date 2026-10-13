Suspect arrested for murder of police officer in Eastern Cape

An interaction reportedly escalated into an argument, during which the suspect allegedly produced a knife and stabbed the police officer.

The brutal killing of a 48-year-old South African Police Service (Saps) sergeant in the Eastern Cape has sparked a Hawks-led murder investigation after the officer was allegedly stabbed to death.

The police officer was killed in Duncan Village, KuGompo City, on Sunday, 11 October 2026.

Shooting

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said the incident reportedly occurred at approximately 4.30pm at a residential property in Gardenia Street, where the police officer and the suspect lived in separate rented rooms.

“According to preliminary information, the deceased resided in an upstairs room, while the suspect occupied a room in the basement of the same property.

“It is alleged that the suspect’s mother had an arrangement with the deceased to periodically check on her son, who reportedly suffers from a medical condition,” Mhlakuvana said.

On the day of the incident, the officer allegedly went to the suspect’s room to enquire about his well-being.

Arrest

The interaction reportedly escalated into an argument, during which the suspect allegedly produced a knife and stabbed the police officer.

The officer succumbed to her injuries.

Mhlakuvana said police arrested a 30-year-old male suspect in connection with the incident.

“He is currently receiving medical treatment in hospital for knife wounds and remains under police guard.”

The suspect is expected to appear before the KuGompo Magistrate’s Court in due course. The investigation is ongoing.

Police killings

Last month, President Cyril Ramaphosa warned that the killing of police officers threatens South Africa’s stability and undermines the rule of law.

Speaking at the Saps National Commemoration Day, he honoured 12 officers who died in the line of duty between April 2025 and March 2026, saying attacks on police were attacks on the state itself.

Ramaphosa called for stronger community support, announced a police safety action plan, and urged South Africans to help restore trust in policing.

He also appealed for support for the families of fallen officers, stressing that the country owes them a safer future.