Suspect arrested for murder of student in Eastern Cape

The deceased and the suspect were fighting inside the student accommodation.

Eastern Cape police have arrested a 26-year-old suspect following an incident that led to the death of a student.

The suspect was handcuffed on Sunday, a day after he allegedly committed the murder.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the 24-year-old student was murdered in the early hours of Saturday morning, 26 October 2025, in Central.

According to preliminary reports, it is alleged that at approximately 04:00, the deceased and the suspect were fighting inside the student accommodation on Strand Street, Central.

The other students managed to stop the fight, and the injured student was taken to his room.

ALSO READ: Cuban doctor arrested for stealing medication from Limpopo hospital

“The victim was later found in his room unresponsive, and the emergency services were summoned, and the victim was declared dead,” Van Rensburg said.

Court

Van Rensburg said the suspect was arrested and detained for murder.

“The investigation is ongoing. The name of the deceased will be released on completion of a formal identification process.

“The suspect will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, on a charge of murder,” Van Rensburg said.

Bodies of women

Meanwhile, Gauteng police have launched an investigation after the bodies of two women were discovered on the side of the road in Tshwane.

The grim discovery was made in Mamelodi on Sunday.

A video widely circulated on social media showed the women lying on the side of the road in Mahube Valley.

Motive

Police said authorities were working to establish the motive behind the killings.

“Upon arrival, police found the bodies of two female victims, aged 21 and 22, both with gunshot wounds to the head. A double murder investigation has been opened.”

Police have appealed to the community to come forward with any information that may assist the investigation. Anyone with information can call the SA Police Service (Saps) Crime Stop toll-free number 0800 10111 or use the MySAPS mobile application.

NOW READ: Light aircraft crash at Hoërskool Alberton won’t affect NSC exams, GDE says