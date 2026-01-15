One suspect dead in shootout with police in Eastern Cape

While the police vehicle was hit by a bullet, no officers were harmed.

A 42-year-old suspect has been killed in a shootout with police in the Eastern Cape.

The gun battle took place around the Tombo administrative area in Port St John on Wednesday.

Police chase

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Siphokazi Mawisa said members of the Tactical Response Team (TRT) were on duty when they received information about a person in possession of a firearm.

“On Wednesday, 14 January 2026, the members swiftly followed up on the information, and on arrival at the Tombo area where the vehicle was alleged to be, they could not see the alleged vehicle.

“As they were joining the R61 towards Mthatha at about 7.15pm, the suspected vehicle drove past the police vehicle. The members tried to stop the vehicle, and all in vain, they then blocked it,” Mawisa said.

Shootout

Mawisa said a shootout then ensued.

“The suspect closed his windows, jumped out of the vehicle and began shooting towards the police vehicle, which had a driver, as others were approaching the suspect’s vehicle.

“Members tried calling the suspect to stop with no success, and they retaliated. The 42-year-old suspect continued shooting and was fatally wounded in the process,” Mawisa said.

IPID

Mawisa said that while the police vehicle had a bullet hole, no police officers were injured.

“Police confiscated an unlicensed firearm (revolver) and a magazine with ammunition. The Independent Police Investigative Unit (IPID) was informed and will handle the investigation.”

Joburg shootout

Meanwhile, three suspects were wounded in a shootout with police on the N12 road near Johannesburg.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said officers operationalised information about suspects who had just robbed a courier vehicle in Thokoza.

“The suspects driving a silver Corolla vehicle were spotted at Kliprivier Road joining the N12 road towards Soweto when the police tried to stop them,” Nevhuhulwi said.

“They sped off, leading to a high-speed chase and shootout. The suspect vehicle came to a standstill on the N12 road between Xavier and the Soweto off-ramp.”

Three of the suspects were declared dead, and one was injured. Saps found two firearms and some of the suspected stolen stock on the scene.

