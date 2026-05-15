Fourth suspect linked to Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni case hands himself over to police

Sibanyoni was arrested by the Special Task Force in Pretoria.

A fourth suspect wanted in connection with the extortion case against Mpumalanga taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni has handed himself over to police in Mpumalanga.

The man, who has yet to be named, will make his first appearance in court on Friday.

He will join taxi tycoon Sibanyoni and his two co-accused, who were arrested earlier this week, facing extortion and money laundering charges.

Police

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed the fourth suspect handed himself over to the police.

“The fourth suspect, who was wanted for a case of extortion and money laundering, has handed himself over to the police at Kwaggafontein Police Station.

“The suspect, aged 51, was processed and is expected to appear at Kwaggafontein Magistrate Court today, 15 May 2026, joining the three suspects who were arrested in the early hours of Tuesday, 12 May 2026,” Masondo said.

Arrest

Sibanyoni was arrested by the Special Task Force in Pretoria on Tuesday morning. Two other people were arrested alongside the taxi boss.

Police had indicated they expected the fourth suspect to hand himself over to authorities.

Cooperating with police

Speaking to the media at the police station, Sibanyoni and the fourth suspect’s lawyer, Mphoke Magane, said he was “cooperating with police.”

“He was cooperating with the police. He has never been at large. We have been cooperating, he was not aware that the police are looking for him up until we inquire from the prosecution and the police. Immediately, he consulted with us yesterday, and he’s in. He handed himself over, he has been processed.

“He’s appearing this morning, and we are ready to proceed with the bail application. This is just an ordinary, normal extortion case, like any other case of extortion. So, I’m not going to get into the merits of the case. The matter is subjudice,” the Magane said.

A taxi boss millionaire is expected to join Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni and two others in the dock on Friday in connection with an extortion case. Tune in to #eNCA, channel #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/3UtEMUEQ1M – eNCA (@eNCA) May 15, 2026

Court

Sibanyoni appeared on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga alongside co-accused Mvimbi Daniel Masilela and Philemon Msiza.

He has denied any involvement after his initial appearance at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga in a multimillion-rand extortion case.

It is alleged that the accused extorted money, reportedly R2 million, from a businessman over a prolonged period, prompting the victim to open a case at the Kwaggafontein police station in 2025.