Suspect linked to murder of police shot dead by KZN cops

A suspect linked to the recent attempted murder of police officers has been shot dead in a gun battle with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Two others were left injured in the shootout, which took place at KwaDabeka on Wednesday afternoon, 30 July 2025.

The chase

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the gang is also linked to another murder in Inanda and was found with four guns and ammunition.

“On Tuesday, 29 July 2025, two police officers were on duty and driving along Danisa Road, at Bester area, when they were shot at by at least ten suspects. During the incident, police managed to return fire, and the suspects fled.

“Both police officers sustained minor injuries and were taken to the hospital for treatment. A search for the suspects commenced immediately, and on Wednesday, police gathered intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects,” Netshiunda said.

Shootout

Netshiunda added that investigations led police to KwaDabeka KK Hostel, where four of the suspects were hiding.

“When police approached the room in which the suspects were hiding, the suspects started firing shots towards police officers, and a shootout ensued. One suspect was shot and fatally wounded during the shootout.

“Three suspects escaped through the windows; however, two of them were found outside with gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital under police guard. No police officer sustained any injuries during the shootout,” Netshiunda added.

Court

Netshiunda said further police investigations led to the recovery of three more firearms.

“The arrested suspects will appear in court when they are fit to do so. A search for more suspects continues”.

Unlicenced firearms

Earlier this week, police arrested two people believed to be involved in the trafficking of unlicensed firearms in the country.

The suspects, aged 34 and 45 years old, were handcuffed on Monday.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the suspects were found with 30 unlicensed 9mm firearms.

