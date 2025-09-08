Suspect wanted for murder of KZN school principal shot dead

The man was killed in a shootout in Soweto on Sunday afternoon.

A suspect linked to the murder of a school principal in Msinga, Kwa-Zulu-Natal (KZN) has been shot dead by police.

Wanted suspect

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the South African Police Service (Saps) National Intervention Unit (NIU) tracked down the wanted suspect who is linked to the murder of the late principal Zwelabantu Zuma.

Zuma was shot and killed in his office in 2020.

“The 40-year-old suspect was wanted for several other cases in KZN, including carjacking and being in possession of an unlicensed firearm.”

Shootout

Mathe said the suspects were previously arrested, but the case was withdrawn in court.

She said the “relentless” Saps investigator presented new evidence before the court, and a J50 warrant of arrest was issued for the suspect.

“On Sunday afternoon, members of the NIU tracked down the suspect to a hostel in Mapetla, Soweto. When the suspect noticed the presence of police, he began shooting, and the NIU returned fire, fatally wounding him.

“Two other accused in the case of the murder of Mr Zwelabantu Zuma are already serving life sentences, while two others died before being tried. One suspect is still outstanding on this case, and police are still searching for the remaining suspect,” Mathe said.

Principal shot

In December last year, the acting principal of Northview High School in Johannesburg was shot six times in his office in a shocking incident that left the education community reeling.

It is understood that two unidentified armed men entered the school premises under the pretence of obtaining a quotation for tree felling before launching their violent attack.

It was reported that the attackers entered the acting principal’s office and suddenly opened fire, shooting him six times before fleeing the scene.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed profound shock at the incident.

