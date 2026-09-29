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Three suspected CIT robbers dead in Mabopane highway shootout with police

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

29 September 2026

03:06 am

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Police recovered an AK-47 rifle and a 9mm pistol at the scene.

Three suspected cash‑in‑transit (CIT) robbers were shot dead. Picture: Saps.

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Three suspected cash‑in‑transit (CIT) robbers have been shot dead, and a fourth arrested, after a fierce gun battle with police in Gauteng.

The gun battle occurred on the R80 highway in Mabopane on Monday, after which officers recovered high‑powered firearms and foiled an alleged robbery plot.

Shootout

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a multidisciplinary team comprising the South African Police Service (Saps) Tactical Response Team, Anti-Gang Unit, Gauteng Traffic Airwing, and private security was following up on intelligence about suspects allegedly planning a robbery.

“The team spotted a white Hyundai H1 on the R80 highway and attempted to stop the vehicle using blue lights. The occupants allegedly opened fire on the police, who responded, resulting in three suspects being fatally wounded.”

An AK-47 rifle and a 9mm pistol were recovered from the vehicle.

Firearms

Nevhuhulwi said one suspect, believed to be working with the group, was travelling in a Toyota Avanza and was arrested and found in possession of a 9mm pistol.

“Forensic experts are currently processing the scene for further evidence. The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing to establish whether they can be linked to other crimes.”

The Deputy Provincial Commissioner for Policing in Gauteng, Major General Fred Kekana, applauded the multidisciplinary team for its continued efforts to disrupt CIT robberies in the province.

Barberton shootout

On Saturday, a deadly shooting outside a tavern in Emjindini, Barberton, left one man dead and three others injured.

Preliminary investigations suggest a group was attacked while walking home from the tavern. The suspects fled, prompting police to open a murder case and three counts of attempted murder.

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A manhunt is underway, with authorities urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS app.

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