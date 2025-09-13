Suspected gang-related shooting leaves three dead, one injured

The men were shot and killed in Ekopoleni, Happy Valley, Mfuleni at just before 11pm on Friday night.

Western Cape police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder of three men in the province.

It is understood the men were shot and killed in Ekopoleni, Happy Valley, Mfuleni at just before 11pm on Friday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the three men, aged between 24 and 27, were fatally wounded.

Shooting

Traut said a fourth victim, aged 18, sustained injuries and was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

“At approximately 22:41, a lone gunman opened fire on the victims before being picked up by the driver of an Isuzu bakkie. They are yet to be arrested,” Traut said.

“While detectives are pursuing all leads, operational members have been deployed in the area to maintain stability. At this stage, the motive for the shooting is believed to be gang-related,” Traut said.

Information

Traut urged the public to share any information that could assist the investigation by contacting Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via the My SAPS mobile application.

“All information will be treated anonymously.”

Breakthrough

Earlier this week, Cape Town police made a breakthrough and arrested of a 49-year-old suspect who killed six people, including four women, in separate shooting incidents in Kraaifontein on Tuesday.

Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola visited Kraaifontein to discuss gang violence and the ongoing shootings and killings.

Arrest

Masemola announced that the police made a breakthrough within a few hours of the killing of six people in the area.

Masemola said police also arrested three foreign nationals, including the shop owner. An illegal firearm and ammunition were taken in for ballistics testing.

“The arrest of the 49-year-old suspect is for now linked to the double murder of two females. In terms of linking him to the other scenes, we are still conducting identity parades with witnesses,” the commissioner said.

Masemola said police could rule out the possibility of effecting more arrests.

