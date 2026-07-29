Suspected illegal miners die in shootout with police in Roodepoort

During the operation, officers also netted several unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Two suspected illegal miners were shot dead in Roodepoort after opening fire on Gauteng police during an intelligence‑driven operation.

The shootout occurred during the early hours of Tuesday, 28 July 2026.

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said during the operation officers also netted several unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Shootout

Members of Roodepoort police, assisted by the West Rand K9 Unit and BAS Security, responded to reports of a shooting in an open field in Roodepoort. Upon arrival, the members approached the area to investigate.

“The suspects allegedly opened fire on the police, resulting in a shootout. During the exchange of shots, two suspected illegal miners were fatally wounded,” Sibeko said.

Sibeko said no police officers or security personnel were injured during the incident.

“Police recovered three unlicensed firearms, an AK-47 rifle, a .22 calibre rifle, and a 9mm Uzi, as well as 126 rounds of ammunition of various calibres.”

Firearms

Sibeko highlighted the cache of arms seized during July.

“Since the beginning of July 2026 to date, police in Gauteng have recovered 388 unlicensed firearms and 6 650 rounds of ammunition. The recovered firearms include 9mm pistols, revolvers, AK-47 rifles, and shotguns.

“These firearms were recovered during crime prevention operations, stop-and-search, patrols, vehicle checkpoints, Operation Shanela, and Operation Prosper,” Sibeko said.

Sibeko added that police remain committed to intensifying operations aimed at dismantling illegal mining activities and removing illegal firearms from communities.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Destruction

Earlier this month, the South African Police Service (Saps) marked International Firearm Destruction Day by crushing 11 859 firearms and parts, with Gauteng accounting for nearly 4 000.

The haul included 9 596 handguns, 1 102 rifles, 798 shotguns, 33 combination firearms and 330 firearm parts, bringing the total number of firearms destroyed by Saps over the past seven years to 317 811.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said most of the firearms were confiscated during police operations.