Suspected murderers dead in shootout with police in Inanda, KZN

Police had earlier arrested five suspects for the Ezimangweni murders.

Two suspects who were wanted in connection with the shooting of four people, which left two dead and one injured in Ezimangweni in Inanda, have been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The gun battle at Amaoti in Inanda on Wednesday, 7 January 2027, follows a deadly confrontation on Tuesday night when four people were shot in Ezimangweni.

Shootout

KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers had earlier arrested five suspects for the Ezimangweni murders, and they were found in possession of one firearm and a replica gun.

“Investigations led police to a residence at Amaoti, where two more suspects were hiding. When police arrived at the scene, the suspects opened fire towards police officers, and police retaliated.

“During the shootout, two suspects were shot and fatally wounded. The suspects, who were terrorising areas of Amaoti, Phoenix and Mzomusha, were found in possession of two firearms,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said the firearms will be taken for ballistic analysis to determine if they were used in the commission of other crimes in and around KZN.

Baby fighting for life

Meanwhile, a two-year-old baby boy is fighting for his life in hospital following a shooting in central Johannesburg.

It is understood that the shooting occurred in Fordsburg on Tuesday.

The baby was wounded when his 38-year-old father was shot dead in a suspected hit on the corner of Gillies Street and Mint Street by unknown assailants.

Manhunt

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo told The Citizen that the Provincial Police Tracing Team had been tasked with tracing two wanted suspects allegedly involved in the shooting that left the father dead and the child injured.

“It is reported that the suspects approached the victim and one of them allegedly fired several shots towards the victim, who at the time was carrying a two-year-old boy. The suspects then fled the scene in a dark coloured Mazda 2.

“The victim was declared dead on the scene by paramedics and the child was taken to hospital for a gunshot wound treatment,” Masondo said.

Masondo added that police are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

