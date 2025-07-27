Three suspected rhino poachers arrested in Paulpietersburg, KZN

The poachers were found in possession of two unlicensed rifles and a rhino horn.

Police have arrested three suspected rhino poachers in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The rhino poachers, aged 34 and 50 years old, were handcuffed in Paulpietersburg in the early hours of Saturday morning, 26 July 2025.

Rhino poaching

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza said the poachers were found in possession of two unlicensed rifles and a rhino horn.

“It is reported that in the early hours of Friday morning, the three suspects, who were wearing face masks, entered a game reserve, and accosted two security guards, tied them up and robbed them of a shotgun, an R5 assault rifle, as well as their cellphones.

“They then proceeded to shoot a rhino and remove its horn. While busy they were distracted by the sound of an alarm which had been activated. They fled the scene, leaving behind the shotgun next to the rhino carcass,” Magwaza said.

Arrest

Magwaza said officers were alerted of the incident, and they responded swiftly.

“Upon their arrival at the scene, the suspects had already fled the game reserve. Police members, together with private security personnel, worked tirelessly throughout the day looking for the suspects. With assistance from community members, the suspects were eventually arrested as they took refuge in the bush.

“In their possession was an R5 rifle, a 303 rifle, and a rhino horn. The vehicle in which they were travelling was seized by the police. The suspects were charged with armed robbery, rhino poaching and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition,” Magwaza said.

The rhino poachers are expected to appear at the Vryheid Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 28 July 2025.

‘The Last Ranger’

Meanwhile, an Oscar-nominated short film “The Last Ranger” has highlighted the scourge surrounding endangered rhinos and South Africa’s poaching crisis while exploring the emotional and ecological realities of rhino poaching in the country.

Based on true events and told largely in isiXhosa, The Last Ranger follows Khuselwa, a committed game ranger in the Eastern Cape, and Litha, a curious young Xhosa girl who becomes her apprentice.

Together, they represent two generations grappling with the dangers of poaching and the cultural weight of protecting one of the world’s most endangered animals, the rhino. “This isn’t just a film; it’s a window into a world many of us rarely see,” said Maluṱa Netshaulu, head of social impact portfolio development at Nedbank, who spoke at the premiere.

