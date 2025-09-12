Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Suspected robbers killed in high-speed shootout with cops on N14

Picture of Faizel Patel

By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

4 minute read

12 September 2025

03:43 am

RELATED ARTICLES

The house robbery suspecsts were terrorising Tshwane South and Johannesburg North suburbs.

Suspected robbers killed in high-speed shootout with cops on N14

Four suspected house robbers have been shot dead during a dramatic shootout with police in Tshwane, north of Johannesburg. Picture: Saps.

Four suspected house robbers have been shot dead during a dramatic shootout with police in Tshwane, north of Johannesburg.

The gun battle played out along the N14 after police officers supported by private security and aerial surveillance pursued the suspects in a high-speed chase.

Intelligence

Police spokesperson Brigadier Brenda Muridili said Gauteng Highway Patrol, working with private security officials, was following up on information from Crime Intelligence regarding house robbery suspects terrorising Tshwane South and Johannesburg North suburbs.

ALSO READ: Police standoff with constable holding family hostage in Mamelodi ends in tragedy

Muridili said that during the tracing operation, at about 3pm, the members spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ getaway car on the R55 in Centurion and tried to stop it.

Shootout

She said the suspects sped off, and a high-speed chase ensued.

“Gauteng Traffic Air Wing was called for backup to support the team with aerial surveillance. The suspects took the N14 on-ramp towards Pretoria, and when the police closed in, the suspects started shooting towards the police.

“The members then retaliated, fatally shooting all four occupants. Upon searching the vehicle, the police found three handguns and ammunition as well as housebreaking implements,” Muridili said.

Picture: Saps

Other robberies  

Muridili said preliminary investigation also revealed that the vehicle, a white Hyundai sedan, was mounted with false registration plates and discs.

“These suspects have already been linked with 18 house robberies.  Saps Forensic Crime Scene Management was on the scene, as well as the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).

RELATED ARTICLES

Kidnapping syndicate

Meanwhile, three members of a kidnapping syndicate were killed and three others arrested in the Eastern Cape during the rescue of an Ethiopian national.

A coordinated operation led by the East London DPCI Kidnapping Task Team, supported by the East London Tracking Team and Provincial Crime Intelligence, among other law enforcement agencies, successfully dismantled the violent criminal syndicate on Wednesday.

Rescue

Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Avele Fumba said the incident began on the N2 near Kat Kat Farm between Qonce and Peddie when two victims were allegedly ambushed by a white sedan.

Fumba stated that the task team conducted a strategic operation, which resulted in the arrest of three suspects and the rescue of the Ethiopian national.

He said the Hawks then swooped in at the suspect’s hideout. The suspects fired at officers who returned fire and killed three armed suspects.

ALSO READ: Mashatile urges police officers not to surrender to any form of criminality

Read more on these topics

Crime Intelligence house robbery shooting shootout South African Police Service (SAPS) Tshwane

EDITOR'S CHOICE

TV Thabo Bester escape: Magudumana can’t block Netflix doccie because she was paid, court hears
Politics ‘These results are not ordinary’: ANC scoops hotly contested Joburg ward in by-elections
Courts Husbands can now legally adopt wives’ surnames in SA, ConCourt rules
Weather Feel like a swim? Here is Gauteng’s weather for the weekend
Crime Most wanted scammer found hiding under pile of laundry

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp