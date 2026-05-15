Suspected robbers shot dead in gun battle with cops in KZN

Police officers were in the area during a robbery in progress.

Two suspected armed robbers have been killed during a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The gun battle occurred in Sydenham on Thursday afternoon, 14 May 2026.

Robbery

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said officers were in the area during a robbery in progress.

“Police officers witnessed a robbery in progress along Burnwood Road, where three suspects, who were driving a white Kia sedan, were robbing a man of his belongings. Police reacted and, realising the presence of police, the suspects drove off.”

Netshiunda said the suspects’ vehicle collided with a minibus taxi, and they abandoned it.

“During the confrontation, a shootout ensued between police and the suspects. Two suspects were shot and fatally wounded, and one was arrested.

“He will face charges of armed robbery and attempted murder on police officers. No police officer was injured during the shootout,” Nethiunda said.

Kidnapping

Earlier this week, a suspect who had allegedly kidnapped a Pakistani businessman in Hluhluwe, KZN, was killed in a shootout with police.

The man was shot dead at Empangeni on Saturday night, 9 May 2026.

According to police, the Pakistani businessman was kidnapped on the morning of 6 May 2026, and a ransom of R200 000 was demanded.

Shootout

The following day, R90 000 was paid, and the victim was released on the condition that the balance would be paid once his freedom was guaranteed.

“On Saturday night, a parcel was dropped on the N2 northbound and three suspects, who were travelling in a bakkie, arrived to pick up the parcel.

“The TRT officers confronted the suspects, and a shootout ensued. One suspect was shot and fatally wounded at the scene, the second suspect fled into the bushes and disappeared in the darkness, while the third suspect drove off,” Netshiunda said.

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who fled and evaded arrest.