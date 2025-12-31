Three suspects killed in gun battle with KZN police

Police are on the hunt for the two suspects who fled on foot.

With just a day left before 2025 draws to a close, three suspects have been killed after they engaged the police in a shootout in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The gun battle occurred in Newlands West on Tuesday, 30 December 2025.

Complaint

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Paul Magwaza said Newlands East officers responded to a complaint of business robbery at the Honeyrich area in Newlands West.

“Upon their arrival, they were informed that the owner of the tavern was locking up when five males approached him at gunpoint. They took cellphones, alcohol and an undisclosed amount of money. The suspects then fled the scene in a White Toyota Etios.”

Shootout

Magwaza said police officers conducted patrols for the suspects and spotted a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle involved in a business robbery.

“The members activated their sirens and blue lights with the intention of stopping the vehicle, but the vehicle did not stop. Police officers gave chase, and after a short while, the suspect’s vehicle came to an abrupt stop. The occupants alighted from the vehicle and began firing shots towards the police.

“In defence of their lives, police returned fire, and in the process, three suspects were fatally wounded, whilst two of them fled into the bush. Police recovered a 9mm pistol, cellphones, bottles of alcohol, as well as an undisclosed amount of money,” Magwaza said.

Investigations

Magwaza said investigations are ongoing, and police are searching for the two suspects who fled on foot.

“Cases of business robbery, attempted murder on police and possession of an unlicensed firearm were registered.”

Criminals arrested

Meanwhile, KZN police also arrested four dangerous criminals for cases ranging from murder, attempted murder, rape and house robbery in the province.

The suspects, aged between 36 and 40 years, were handcuffed by police officers attached to the Provincial Tracing Team in Umlazi during two separate operations on Tuesday, 30 December 2025.

Magawaza said one of the suspects allegedly stabbed a 39-year-old man who was at his home in the Magugu area under the St Faith policing precinct with a female companion.

