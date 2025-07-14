Tanzanian and Burundian nationals arrested in R54.3m drug bust in South Africa

Some of the drugs were found hidden in the roof of the raided house.

Two foreign nationals are facing drug trafficking charges following a major intelligence-led operation in Goodwood that resulted in the seizure of narcotics worth R54.3 million on Sunday afternoon.

Members of Operation Restore executed a search warrant at a residence on Molteno Street at approximately 13:45 on Sunday,13 July 2025, leading to the discovery of substantial quantities of heroin and crystal methamphetamine, also known as Tik, hidden throughout the property.

Initial drug discovery leads to arrests

The operation began when officers searched the premises and made their first significant find in a bedroom cupboard.

“During the search, the members discovered and seized 6kg of heroin, which was found in a cupboard in one of the rooms,” said Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie.

Pojie said the occupant of the room, a 32-year-old Tanzanian national, was immediately arrested and charged with dealing in heroin.

The seized drugs carried an estimated street value of almost R1 million.

Officers then expanded their search to another bedroom, where they uncovered an additional 100 grams of heroin valued at approximately R16 000.

“The member extended the search to another bedroom where they found 100 grams of heroin with an estimated value of about R16 000.00, which led to the arrest of a 28-year-old Burundi national for the possession of drugs,” said Pojie.

Major drugs found in the roof

The investigation took a dramatic turn when members received additional intelligence while processing the suspects.

“The members expanded the search, leading to the discovery of 145kg of Tik and 16kg of heroin found in the roof of the residence,” Pojie stated.

This substantial cache significantly increased the total value of the seizure.

“The estimated street value is R53,3 million, bringing the total value of the discovery to R54.3million,” Pojie stated.

Court appearance and investigation

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in the Goodwood Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 15 July 2025, to face their respective charges.

The investigation is being conducted by the Narcotics Section, which operates within the provincial Organised Crime Unit detectives, Pojie confirmed.

“Investigation in this matter is conducted by Narcotics Section located within the provincial Organised Crime Unit detectives.”

The success of the operation drew praise from senior police leadership.

Western Cape provincial commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile commended the members for their dedication in efforts to rid the Western Cape streets of the scourge of drug abuse and trafficking.

