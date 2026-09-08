Tavern stabbing leaves 25-year-old dead, suspect arrested

Police in VaalWater have arrested a 22-year-old male suspect for the murder of a 25-year-old man

Police in VaalWater, Limpopo, have arrested a 22-year-old male suspect for the murder of a 25-year-old man.

The arrest comes after a fatal stabbing happened in the early hours of Sunday, outside a tavern.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the 25-year-old was found with stab wounds on his chest.

He was rushed to the nearest clinic, where he succumbed to his injuries upon the arrival of the police at the clinic.

Investigations reveal that the incident happened around 4am, in the street in front of the tavern.

VaalWater police have recently confirmed that the suspect was apprehended at 09:30 on the same day.

The murder weapon allegedly used was later confiscated by the police as evidence.

The weapon has since been registered and preserved for further investigative processes and forensic testing.

The suspect is expected to appear at the Modimolle Magistrates Court on Tuesday, facing a murder charge.

The police are still investigating the matter.