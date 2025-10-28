Taxi boss and friend shot dead in suspected Eastern Cape hit

Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects but did not disclose a motive for the shooting.

A taxi boss and his friend have been shot dead in a suspected hit in the Eastern Cape.

The duo was fatally shot on the gravel road at Jekezi location, Xilinxa A/A, in Ngqamakhwe on Monday.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said they received complaints of a fatal shooting at about 2.30pm.

Nkohli said police have launched a manhunt for the suspects, but did not disclose the motive for the shooting.

“At the scene, police found a white double-cab Toyota bakkie with several bullet holes. On the passenger seat, there was the body of a man with gunshot wounds in the upper body. The second body was found lying on the gravel road with gunshot wounds, a few meters away from the bakkie.

“The identities of the deceased persons aged 37 and 42 are withheld until a formal identification process is concluded,” Nkohli said.

Nkohli added that preliminary investigations revealed that the two victims were fatally shot by suspects who were travelling in a white Suzuki SUV.

“The Provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the case.

“No arrest has been made as yet. The investigating team working on the case is appealing to anyone who can provide information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact a team leader on 071 475 2292. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111,” Nkohli said.

Last month, Gauteng National Taxi Association chairperson Thami Moyo was killed in an alleged hit.

Moyo’s death was confirmed to The Citizen by the association’s spokesperson, Theo Malele.

“We can confirm that Thami Moyo was assassinated along the Soweto Highway on Thursday morning. No further details about the murder can be confirmed at this time.”

Taxi violence is common as associations fight over routes, but Malele refused to be drawn on the motive for the murder.

