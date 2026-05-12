Taxi boss Joe ‘Ferrari’ Sibanyoni arrested in Mpumalanga

Sibanyoni is allegedly linked to underworld figures, including Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed that three people have been arrested, with one of those believed to be taxi boss Joe “Ferrari” Sibanyoni.

Saps spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo confirmed to The Citizen on Tuesday morning that the arrests were made in Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

Arrests

“The Mpumalanga Organised Crime Unit of the Saps has arrested three suspects, aged between 46 and 60, for extortion in connection with a case reported in Kwaggafontein in 2025. Among them is a prominent businessman.

“It is alleged that the suspects demanded money from a businessman over an extended period of time until he reported the matter at Kwaggafontein police station. The case was referred to the Saps Mpumalanga Organised Crime Unit for further investigation, which led to the arrests,” Masondo said.

Charges

The suspects are expected to appear at the Kwaggafontein Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 13 May 2026, facing a charge of extortion.

“One suspect remains outstanding. At this stage, the police cannot rule out the possibility of adding more charges against the arrested suspects, in relation to other cases, as the investigation continues,” said Masondo.

Police commended

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General Zeph Mkhwanazi has commended the members from the Mpumalanga Organised Crime Unit for the arrest.

“The arrest of these suspects sends a clear message that extortion will not be tolerated. Business owners and communities must be able to operate without fear of intimidation and criminal demands. I commend these men and women in blue for their dedication and swift action in tracking down the suspects across provincial lines.

“We urge anyone who is a victim of extortion to come forward and report it. Saps has specialised units in place to investigate these cases and ensure that those responsible face the full might of the law,” said Mkhwanazi

Sibanyoni has been allegedly linked to underworld figures, including Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, with allegations that Matlala attempted to murder the taxi boss in Centurion in 2022.

According to the state’s draft indictment, the night of 10 August 2022 turned violent at the Centurion Golf and Country Club estate when a white BMW sped past the entrance and gunfire erupted.

An occupant of the vehicle allegedly opened fire, triggering a fierce shootout with a security guard stationed at the gate.

Amid the chaos, Sibanyoni was struck and wounded, caught in the crossfire of the sudden eruption of bullets.