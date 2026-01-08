Three taxi operators to appear in court after intimidating Saps officers

Police seized a firearm, ammunition and a notebook allegedly linked to organised extortion.

A brazen act of intimidation has landed three taxi operators in custody after they mistakenly threatened police officers in Musina, Limpopo, on Thursday.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the taxi operators confronted the officers during an anti-smuggling operation, thinking they were transporting hitchhikers.

Saps spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said the officers had been travelling in an unmarked vehicle on the N1 near the Sasol petrol station when a white Toyota Corolla stopped them.

Armed threats and ‘unlawful policing’

The Corolla was fitted with white strobe lights, bearing local taxi patrol stickers.

“Believing the vehicle to be transporting hitchhikers between Musina and Makhado without their ‘permission’, the three occupants of the Corolla unlawfully confronted the Saps members, pointed them with a firearm, threatened them with a sjambok, and attempted to exercise policing powers they do not possess,” Mashaba said on Thursday afternoon.

“Police officers immediately identified themselves and reacted tactically,” he added.

The taxi operators tried to flee, but the Saps officers apprehended them.

They later admitted that they had mistaken the police vehicle for a civilian vehicle, Mashaba said.

He said their actions highlighted the grave risks posed when individuals take the law into their own hands unlawfully.

Ammunition seized during the arrest of three taxi operators in Musina, Limpopo on 8 January, 2026. Picture: X/@SAPoliceService

Police seize firearm and ammunition

The suspects, aged between 32 and 49, were arrested for pointing a firearm, the unlawful use of white strobe lights, crimen injuria, reckless and negligent driving, and intimidation.

“During the arrest, police also seized a notebook containing vehicle registration numbers and recorded amounts of money allegedly extorted from motorists, indicating possible organised extortion activities,” Mashaba said.

Items seized include one 9mm pistol with 2 magazines and 33 live rounds of ammunition, one sjambok, one white strobe light, and one notebook linked to alleged extortion.

Police also confiscated the car they were travelling in.

They are expected to appear before the Musina Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 9 January.

A sjambok and a white strobe light that police seized. Picture: X/@SAPoliceService

‘Dangerous’ actions

Acting Limpopo police commissioner Major General Jan Scheepers said Saps will continue to act decisively against anyone who endangers lives and undermines lawful policing.

“Mistakenly confronting police officers with firearms underscores how dangerous and unlawful these actions are,” Scheepers said.

“No individual or group has the authority to stop vehicles, intimidate motorists, or enforce the law,” Scheepers said.

He also commended the Provincial Tracking Team for their “professionalism” and “restraint” under extremely dangerous circumstances.

