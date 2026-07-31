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Teen among those arrested for robbery at Eastern Cape primary school

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By Caslian Scott

Journalist Intern

3 minute read

31 July 2026

09:36 am

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A total of six suspects aged between 16 and 25 years old were arrested after allegedly robbing a local primary school in Kwazakhele, Eastern Cape.

suspects, arrested, school robbery, eastern cape

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A total of six suspects aged between 16 and 25 years old were arrested after allegedly robbing a local primary school in Kwazakhele, Eastern Cape.

Reports from the South African Police Service (Saps) state that on Tuesday, three armed suspects entered the principal’s office at a primary school in Tubali Street, Kwazakhele.

Principal locked in office

The incident reportedly occurred around 9am, where the suspects threatened the principal with firearms before robbing him of a laptop, tablet, cellphone, and vehicle keys.

Saps reports allege that the principal was then locked inside his office.

The suspects then moved through the school premises, entering the staff kitchen and classrooms where they robbed staff members of additional laptops, cell phones, and vehicle keys before fleeing the scene on foot.

Fled on foot

Following the incident, members of the Kwazekhele Social Crime Prevention Unit responded by conducting patrols in the surrounding area based on the information received.

Three males matching the suspects’ descriptions were spotted.

One of the suspects dropped a grey backpack before the group left on foot, upon noticing the police vehicle.

Recovered stolen property

Members successfully apprehended one juvenile suspect after a chase ensued.

Inside the backpack, police recovered two laptops, a tablet and laptop chargers.

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The recovered property was positively identified by the school principal as items stolen during the robbery.

Court Proceedings

Further investigations and operations were conducted on Wednesday, which led police to additional suspects believed to have been involved in the robbery.

Police are still investigating the possibility of linking the suspects to other crimes committed in the Motherwell area and surrounding policing precincts.

The suspects are expected to appear at the New Brighton Magistrates Court on Friday, on charges of business robbery.

The investigation is still underway, and additional charges may be added as more information becomes available.

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armed robbery arrest Court Crime Eastern Cape Eastern Cape SAPS robbed robbery school South African Police Service (SAPS) suspects

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