Teen snatched as Limpopo Police launch urgent manhunt

15‑year‑old girl was allegedly grabbed off the street

Police have launched a manhunt after a 15‑year‑old girl was allegedly grabbed off a street in Limpopo.

The teen was kidnapped in Lebowakgomo on Tuesday.

Manhunt

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said officers are working around the clock to find the girl.

“According to information received, the teenager had been sent to Lebowakgomo Complex to carry out errands when she was allegedly accosted by an unknown man while waiting for public transport at the Jackyland exit bus stop along the R518 road.”

The teen was allegedly forcibly pulled into a black vehicle by the suspect, who then drove away.

“She later managed to escape when the vehicle stopped after another vehicle approached while the suspect was making a U-turn near Zone B.

“The girl ran towards a nearby shop, where she collapsed and was subsequently assisted by members of the public before being taken to a local clinic for medical attention. Her Samsung Galaxy A16 cellphone and cash were reportedly taken during the incident,” Ledwaba said.

Appeal

A case of kidnapping has been registered at Lebowakgomo Saps.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist in identifying or locating the suspect to contact the investigating officer, Constable Promise Ngobeni, on 082 414 2698 or the nearest police station or the Crime Stop number on 08600 10111 or use the MySAPS App.

The Police investigations are continuing.

Victim rescued

Last week, swift police action led to the rescue of a kidnapped victim, the arrest of three suspects, and the recovery of a hijacked vehicle, stolen property and an unlicensed firearm in Ekurhuleni.

The kidnapped victim was rescued on Wednesday, 08 July 2026, following an operation by the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Community Liaison Unit (CLU), in collaboration with the South African Police Service (Saps).

EMPD spokesperson Chief Superintendent Kelebogile Thepa said officers also recovered bank cards used to fraudulently withdraw funds from the victim’s accounts.