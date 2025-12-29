Teenage Santa arrested for selling drugs  

The 17-year-old was caught by authorities in Ladybrand selling crystal meth while dressed as Santa Claus.

A cunning plan to disguise dubious deeds in the red and white of Christmas cheer has been foiled by police.

A teenager dressed as Santa Claus was arrested in Ladybrand, near the Lesotho border, when authorities found that the treats he was handing out were, in fact, illegal substances.

As he is still a minor, police processed the 17-year-old dealer under the Child Justice Act and released him into the care of a legal guardian after opening a case docket.

Drug-dealing Santa

The suspect was apprehended on Saturday by the Welkom Anti-Gang Unit (AGU), who had been observing the Santa from a distance.

“[Officers] became suspicious when clients buying Christmas sweets from a Ladybrand Santa Claus were all dodgy characters instead of children,” stated Free State police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane.

“Police investigated the sale of the sweets, and Santa started running away. In a flash, members pounced on the suspect,” Covane confirmed.

Officers found 49 plastic bags of crystal meth weighing roughly 17 grams and confiscated an undisclosed amount of cash, which included currency from Lesotho.

In addition to gang-related crimes, the Welkom AGU also assists with border security, the guarding of essential infrastructure, and the enhancement of tourism safety.

Western Cape bust

In a separate drug bust, Western Cape police arrested two suspects in Retreat, Cape Town.

A 29-year-old was arrested on Boxing Day when a raid at his home found powdered mandrax, 24 mandrax tablets and 23 halved or quartered mandrax tablets.

Additionally, police found 62 sachets of cocaine and 62 sachets of crystal meth while confiscating R700 in cash.

A second suspect was arrested on Saturday after the 28-year-old was found with 12 sachets of crystal meth at his home.

“The suspects will appear in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court once processed on their respective charges,” police confirmed.

