Crime

Home » News » South Africa » Crime

Temba child shooting revives calls to curb gun violence

Picture of Marizka Coetzer

By Marizka Coetzer

Journalist

2 minute read

30 January 2026

05:20 am

RELATED ARTICLES

ActionSA says incidents like this point to a deeply troubling pattern of gun violence that continues to terrorise communities across Tshwane.

Temba child shooting revives calls to curb gun violence

Picture: iStock

Firearms are in the spotlight again after the death of four-year-old Obakeng Minyuku in Temba at the weekend.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed a case of murder was opened at Temba Police Station after a child was allegedly shot dead by a neighbour on Sunday.

“The 40-year-old female suspect was arrested on Sunday and appeared in court on Monday on a charge of murder,” she said.

ActionSA Tshwane regional chair Derick Mahlangu said ActionSA was deeply saddened and outraged by the tragic killing of Minyuku in Temba near Hammanskraal.

ALSO READ: Toddler assaulted to death, stuffed in bucket and buried in shallow grave

‘Violent and senseless circumstances’

“The loss of a young child under such violent and senseless circumstances is devastating and has shaken the community and the nation at large. No family should ever have to endure such pain, and no child should lose their life due to preventable violence,” he said.

“This horrific incident follows closely on another disturbing shooting in Atteridgeville just a week ago, as well as the deadly tavern shooting in nearby Saulsville late last year,” he added.

Mahlangu said these incidents point to a deeply troubling pattern of gun violence that continues to terrorise communities across Tshwane.

Read more on these topics

ActionSA Murder shooting Tshwane

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Morero will not have a peaceful year, says political analyst
News Gauteng health pays rent while state-owned facilities rot
News Gauteng injects R138m more into stalled Sebokeng licence centre construction
Opinion No hope for ANC’s broken telephone
News ‘I’m already in trouble!’ – KZN Hawks head denies evading questions at Madlanga commission

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp