Temba child shooting revives calls to curb gun violence

ActionSA says incidents like this point to a deeply troubling pattern of gun violence that continues to terrorise communities across Tshwane.

Firearms are in the spotlight again after the death of four-year-old Obakeng Minyuku in Temba at the weekend.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed a case of murder was opened at Temba Police Station after a child was allegedly shot dead by a neighbour on Sunday.

“The 40-year-old female suspect was arrested on Sunday and appeared in court on Monday on a charge of murder,” she said.

ActionSA Tshwane regional chair Derick Mahlangu said ActionSA was deeply saddened and outraged by the tragic killing of Minyuku in Temba near Hammanskraal.

‘Violent and senseless circumstances’

“The loss of a young child under such violent and senseless circumstances is devastating and has shaken the community and the nation at large. No family should ever have to endure such pain, and no child should lose their life due to preventable violence,” he said.

“This horrific incident follows closely on another disturbing shooting in Atteridgeville just a week ago, as well as the deadly tavern shooting in nearby Saulsville late last year,” he added.

Mahlangu said these incidents point to a deeply troubling pattern of gun violence that continues to terrorise communities across Tshwane.