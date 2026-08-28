Three arrested in EMPD ‘blue lights saga’ as Mkhwanazi faces new charge

All three suspects are expected to appear before the Germiston Magistrate's Court.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has arrested three suspects in connection with the “blue lights saga,” which involves allegations of fraud and corruption linked to senior officials in the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD).

The trio were handcuffed on Thursday, 27 August 2026.

Two arrested

Ipid spokesperson Lizzy Suping confirmed that two suspects – an EMPD official and a private citizen – were taken into custody earlier in the day.

“Ipid today arrested two of the three suspects implicated in the case known as the ‘blue lights saga’. The two suspects, an EMPD official and a private citizen, face charges of fraud and corruption.

“They will make their first appearance on this matter at the Germiston Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, 28 August 2026,” Suping said.

Third suspect

Later that evening, Suping confirmed that the third suspect, also an EMPD official, had been arrested.

“The third suspect is now arrested and will be detained at a local police station. The suspect will appear before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, 28 August 2026, with the two suspects arrested earlier today. They face charges of fraud and corruption,” she added.

Blue lights

The “blue lights saga” centres on allegations that senior EMPD officials unlawfully authorised municipal blue lights for connected individuals, including businessman and tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi is among those implicated in the scandal.

Court

Suping said further details would be revealed during court proceedings.

“More information on this matter will be ventilated in court,” she noted.

All three suspects are expected to appear before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 28 August 2026, facing charges of fraud and corruption.

More charges against Mkhwanazi

Meanwhile, Mkhwanazi will reportedly face additional criminal charges after allegedly being served with a J50 arrest warrant linked to the controversial blue lights saga.

The latest development unfolded on Thursday, 27 August 2026, when Mkhwanazi appeared before the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court for his bail application in connection with the murder of Emmanuel Mbense.

Court appearance

He is now expected to appear before the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where he will face charges relating to the unlawful installation of blue lights on vehicles linked to Matlala.

State prosecutor Nceba Ntelwa told the Brakpan court that arrangements had been made for Mkhwanazi to spend the night at another police station ahead of his expected appearance in Germiston.

The latest charges come as Mkhwanazi continues to face several other criminal matters.

Additional reporting by Molefe Seeletsa