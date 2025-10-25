Three arrested for stealing groceries worth R2 million

Police became suspicious when they spotted a trailer being connected to a truck on the highway in the dark

Three men were arrested in the Free State on Thursday night after their plan to steal groceries worth R2 million was foiled.

The suspects’ plan seemed to involve transferring the groceries from one truck to another while on the N1 highway.

Grocery heist foiled on N1 highway

It, however, unravelled when police became suspicious after seeing one of the trucks connecting a trailer in the dark.

“Sasolburg highway patrol members spotted a truck on the side of the road with the driver connecting trailers in the dark. Upon investigation, the driver could not produce an invoice for the load or the truck,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Josephine Rani.

Police then contacted the owner of the truck, who said the groceries belonged to him but they were in the wrong truck.

“The owner of the truck was contacted, and he confirmed that the load belonged to him, but his truck’s head was a Volvo, not a MAN,” said Rani.

“The 31-year-old suspect was then arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property. A load of mixed groceries valued at approximately R2 million was recovered.”

The highway patrol team in Kroonstad was then told to be on the lookout for the Volvo truck.

“The truck head matching the description was spotted with two male occupants. Two suspects, aged 33 and 39, were arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property.”

Rani said the three men have been charged with the possession of suspected stolen property.

Man arrested in Free State tavern shooting

Meanwhile, also in the Free State, a 34-year-old man was arrested on Saturday after fatally shooting another man in a tavern in Bultfontein.

“Police swiftly responded, and on arrival at the scene, they found an African male lying unresponsive in a pool of blood. Upon further investigation, the victim was discovered with a gunshot wound on his chest,” said police spokesperson Sergeant Palesa Thabana.

“The 24-year-old was certified dead on the scene by emergency services personnel.”

Thabana said the two men were seen arguing just before the shooting took place.

“It is alleged that the suspect went outside, and upon his return into the tavern, he took out a firearm, and there was a scuffle between him and the deceased which then resulted in the suspect fatally shooting the deceased.

“The suspect allegedly fled the scene, leaving behind his spectacles and cap at the scene.”

Police confiscated two used 9mm cartridges, one live 9mm ammunition, a pair of spectacles and a blue cap that were found at the scene. A case of murder has been opened.

