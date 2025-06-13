Three drug traffickers arrested in one week at OR Tambo Airport

A Nigerian, Brazilian and Ethiopian national were arrested for drug trafficking at the airport.

Gauteng police have arrested three more suspects for drug trafficking at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg in just one week.

On June 5, 2025, a 42-year-old Nigerian national was arrested on arrival from São Paulo, en route to Nigeria.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said the drug trafficker landed at 7am when he was intercepted by police officers at the airport.

“A medical x-ray confirmed that he had ingested more than 70 drug ‘bullets’ suspected to contain cocaine.”

Van Wyk on June 10, 2025, police officers intercepted a second drug trafficker shortly after she landed at 06:15am from São Paulo.

“During an inspection of the 30-year-old Brazilian national’s luggage, she indicated she had ingested more than 100 cocaine-filled ‘bullets’, which was later confirmed by a medical x-ray.”

Later the same day, police intercepted a 57-year-old Ethiopian national at the airport’s check-in counter before he could board a flight out of the country.

Van Wyk said a search of the suspect’s luggage uncovered more than 90 kilograms of Khat.

“All three suspects were arrested and expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on charges of drug trafficking”.

Van Wyk added that through targeted intelligence-driven operations, Saps has intercepted more than 23 drug traffickers at OR Tambo International Airport in the past six months.

Last month, a Brazilian national was arrested after being caught with cocaine worth an estimated street value of R1.4 million strapped to his legs.

The 39-year-old man was handcuffed by officers at OR Tambo International Airport after arriving from São Paulo.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the drug mule was in transit to Benin when he was intercepted by officers at the airport.

“He was pulled aside and during a body search, cocaine was found wrapped around his legs. He has been arrested and is expected to appear in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on a charge of drug trafficking”.

‘SA key transit point for drugs’

The recent spate of drug mule arrests at OR Tambo International Airport reignited debate about South Africa’s role as a key transit point for international drug syndicates.

In December 2024, the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) crime expert Willem Els told The Citizen that drug trafficking is one of the most visible transnational organised crimes perpetrated by international organised criminal groups.

“The organised crime syndicates facilitating these activities are feeding off each other. If one syndicate moves in, others follow, creating a criminal environment.”

Why OR Tambo International Airport?

Els outlined how South Africa, and specifically OR Tambo International Airport, had become a key transit point for cocaine, particularly on its only direct flight from São Paulo to Johannesburg.

“This route explains why more individuals arrested come from South America and Brazil, specifically. It’s lucrative and has been exploited for a long time by drug couriers.

“In recent months, there’s been excellent cooperation between the Brazilian federal police and the South African police, which has contributed to many successes along that route,” Els said.

