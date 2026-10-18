Three arrested after popular Limpopo comedian Skeem Mafenya stabbed to death

Police said said the motive for the murder remains unknown.

Shock and grief have swept through Limpopo’s comedy community after popular content creator and comedian Khadziyane Ndivhuwo, known to fans as Skeem Mafenya, was stabbed to death, with police arresting three suspects just hours after his body was found bleeding in a yard.

The South African Police Service (Saps) handcuffed the trio aged between 17 and 23 on Saturday afternoon, 17 October 2026.

Comedian

Mafenya was a well-known comedian and content creator from Malamulele in Vhembe District.

He was stabbed at Madonsi Boltman B in the Malamulele policing area. The arrests were made following an intelligence-driven operation conducted in Malamulele.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba said they received a report at approximately 3:35am on Saturday about a person lying motionless inside a yard at Madonsi Boltman B.

Stabbing

Mashaba said upon arrival, police officers found the victim lying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to his upper body.

“It is alleged that a community member heard a knock at the door and, upon looking through a window, noticed a man bleeding profusely. Emergency Medical Services were summoned to the scene, and the victim was certified dead.”

Motive

Mashaba said the motive for the murder remains unknown.

“The three suspects are expected to appear before the Malamulele Magistrate’s Court soon, facing a charge of murder.”

Senseless killing

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Jan Petrus Scheepers, has condemned the brutal killing and welcomed the arrest of the suspects.

“We commend the swift response by the police that led to the arrest of the three suspects. We will monitor this case closely to ensure that the suspects are held accountable for the senseless killing through the criminal justice system,” said Scheepers.

Police said investigations into the incident are continuing and urged the public to come forward any other information that could assist the case.