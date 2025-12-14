Three arrested with explosives on N12 near Stilfontein

Police discovered detonators and blasting cartridges during routine roadblock operation.

Three men were arrested on Friday after police discovered a cache of explosives hidden in their vehicle during a routine roadblock on the N12 between Stilfontein and Klerksdorp.

According to Saps, the arrests form part of Operation Shanela 2, an ongoing police initiative aimed at ensuring safety during the festive season.

Officers from Stilfontein Police stopped the vehicle for inspection when they made the discovery that led to the immediate detention of the occupants.

Major explosives haul uncovered

“Upon searching the vehicle, the police discovered six bags containing explosives and explosive accessories,” a Saps statement read.

The haul included approximately 150 shocktubes detonator assemblies, close to 40 electric shocktube initiators, and five blasting cartridges, according to the police.

A bomb technician was called to the scene to handle the dangerous materials. The specialist safely packaged and sealed the explosives before removing them from the roadside location.

Explosives seized. Image: Saps

Suspects face explosives charges

The three male suspects, aged between 41 and 48, were immediately taken into custody.

They face charges of possession of explosives in contravention of section 28(1) of the Explosives Act, 26 of 1956, according to Saps.

“The trio are expected to make their first appearance on Monday, 15 December 2025, before the Stilfontein Magistrates’ Court.”

Police vow continued vigilance

The Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General (Dr) Ryno Naidoo, praised the officers involved in the operation.

Naidoo “commended the team’s vigilance” and emphasised that “the police will continue to do whatever it takes to ensure a safer festive season,” according to Saps.

