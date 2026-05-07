Three ATM bombing suspects killed in shootout with police in Mahikeng

According to Saps, police tracked the suspects to Magogae Village in Mmabatho, where officers confronted them.

Three suspects linked to an ATM bombing in Dinokana, near Zeerust, were killed during a shootout with police in Mahikeng on Wednesday following an intelligence-driven operation by law enforcement agencies.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the North West said five suspects, including a police officer, were arrested in connection with the bombing incident that was reported in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Multidisciplinary operation leads to arrests

According to Saps, police tracked the suspects to Magogae Village in Mmabatho, where officers confronted them.

“An intelligence driven operation resulted in the arrest of five suspects, including a police officer, in connection with an ATM bombing incident reported in the early hours of the morning in Dinokana, Zeerust,” police said.

Saps said the suspects allegedly engaged officers in a shootout during the operation.

“During the shootout, three suspects were fatally wounded,” police confirmed.

The operation involved several law enforcement units, including members of the National Intervention Unit (NIU), Tactical Response Team (TRT) Mahikeng, K9 units from Lichtenburg and Mahikeng, Mmabatho Visible Policing (Vispol), detectives, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), Emergency and Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) and Provincial Traffic.

Police officer among suspects

North West acting provincial commissioner Major General Dr Ryno Naidoo welcomed the arrests and praised the officers involved in the operation.

“Major General (Dr) Ryno Naidoo has welcomed the swift arrests, particularly highlighting the dedication and coordination of the teams involved in bringing the suspects to book,” Saps said.

Naidoo also condemned the alleged involvement of a police officer in the criminal activities.

“The actions of any member of the Saps who engages in criminality are a betrayal of the oath to serve and protect. Such conduct will not be tolerated, and those found on the wrong side of the law will face the full might of the law,” Naidoo said.

More arrests expected

Police said the arrested suspects are expected to appear in court soon on charges related to ATM bombing, possession of explosives and other related offences.

Authorities added that investigations are continuing and more arrests could follow.

“The team is currently tracking further suspects in this matter,” Saps said.