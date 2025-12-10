Three, including close relative of Flagstaff School principal, arrested for his murder

The principal from Flagstaff School was murdered in front of his family.

Three people, including the close relative of a 59-year-old principal, have been arrested for his murder in Limpopo.

The principal from Flagstaff School was murdered in front of his family on 19 November, just before 8pm, in his Siphaqeni homestead.

Hitman

Police spokesperson Captain Welile Matyolo said the suspects, aged between 35 and 52, were arrested on Tuesday, 9 December 2025.

“A team comprised of Flagstaff Station commander, detectives commander, Vispol commander, Crime Intelligence and Public Order Policing pounced on the 35-year-old alleged hitman at Luqoqweni locality in Lusikisiki at about 2am.”

Close relative arrested

Matyolo said an unlicensed silver Norincho 9mm pistol with an erased serial number with fourteen live rounds of ammunition was recovered.

“The alleged hitman was arrested on the spot, and the team thereafter proceeded to Flagstaff, where the 40-year-old middleman and the 52-year-old deceased’s relative were arrested. The trio is due to appear before the Flagstaff Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 11 December 2025, on charges ranging from murder to conspiracy to murder.

“The 35-year-old hitman is to first appear before Lusikisiki Magistrate Court on Wednesday, 10 December 2025, on charges of unlawful possession of an unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of live ammunition,” Matyolo said.

Arrests

Matyolo said the arrests have been welcomed.

“OR Tambo District Commissioner, Major General Norman Modishana, commended the detective head for the speedy arrest of suspects through sharp investigation skills and also commended the foot soldiers in making sure that suspects are all brought to book to face the full might of the law.”

Taxi murder arrests

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old man has been sentenced to two terms of life plus 25 years in jail for the murder of a taxi assistant and attempted murder of a taxi boss in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Samkelo Dumisa appeared in the Esikhaleni Regional Court in KZN on Monday, where the sentence was handed down

He was found guilty of the murder of taxi assistant Sandiso Rasta Magwaza, the attempted murder of a taxi boss, as well as kidnapping and robbery.

