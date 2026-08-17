Four killed, another wounded in Newclare flat shooting

Police are investigating four counts of murder after one of the victims succumbed to their injuries in hospital.

Four young men have been gunned down in Newclare, south of Johannesburg, with others wounded.

Sophiatown police have opened multiple murder and attempted murder dockets in the wake of the bloody attack.

The attack occurred in a flat on Saturday night.

Murder

Police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko said Sophiatown police are investigating following a shooting incident in Newclare.

“Police are investigating four counts of murder after one of the victims succumbed to their injuries in hospital. Police are also investigating one count of attempted murder following a shooting incident in Newclare on Saturday, 15 August 2026.

“It is alleged that at approximately 09.34pm, police received a complaint of a shooting in Newclare. Upon arrival at the scene, community members pointed out a flat where they alleged that several people had been shot,” Sibeko said.

Suspects

Earlier, Sibeko said officers entered the premises and found three victims, aged between 18 and 20, lying inside the flat.

“The victims were declared deceased at the scene by paramedics. Further investigation revealed that two other victims, aged 18 and 23, had also sustained gunshot wounds and were transported to hospital for further treatment.

“The suspects are unknown at this stage, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation. No arrests have been made. Police investigations are underway,” Sibeko said.

Police have urged anyone with information that may assist with the investigation to contact the Crime Stop Line on 08600 10111 or submit information anonymously via the MySaps App.

Hostage drama

Meanwhile, a tense standoff in a Free State township ended without further bloodshed when South African Police Service (Saps) hostage negotiators persuaded a 28‑year‑old police constable to surrender himself to authorities after he allegedly shot and wounded a 25‑year‑old woman.

The incident occurred on Moabi Street, Ratanang Township, Jacobsdal on Sunday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thabo Covane said officers at Jacobsdal Police Station received information about the hostage situation at about 11:45am.

Victim

Covane said the Xhariep District Commissioner, Brigadier Mohiti Sereetsi, Bloemfontein Tactical Response Team (TRT), Crime Intelligence, Saps hostage negotiators and other relevant role players were immediately mobilised to the scene.

Emergency medical services attended to the hostage victim, who was subsequently transported to a hospital in Kimberley, Northern Cape, for further medical treatment.