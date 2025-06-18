Three Mozambican nationals arrested in cross-border motorcycle theft syndicate

Police discovered the suspects in possession of dismantled motorcycles that had been prepared for transportation to Mozambique.

Gauteng Police have dismantled a motorcycle theft syndicate operating between South Africa and Mozambique, resulting in the arrest of three foreign nationals who were allegedly preparing to transport stolen and dismantled motorcycles across the border.

The three Mozambique nationals, aged between 32 and 37 years, were taken into custody on Monday, 16 June 2025, during a coordinated operation in Kingsway, Springs.

Authorities discovered the suspects in possession of dismantled motorcycles that had been prepared for transportation to Mozambique.

Intelligence-led operation uncovers motorcycle syndicate

The breakthrough came after Crime Intelligence officers received crucial information about individuals suspected of possessing stolen motorcycles in the Kingsway area.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo revealed that intelligence indicated the suspects had already dismantled two motorcycles in preparation for cross-border smuggling.

“Members of Crime Intelligence received information about individuals who were in possession of suspected stolen motorcycles in Kingsway location,” Masondo stated.

“Information was that the suspects had dismantled two motorcycles and had wrapped them up and would later take them to Mozambique.”

Acting on this intelligence, Crime Intelligence officers collaborated with Ekurhuleni District Crime Prevention members to launch a targeted operation aimed at intercepting the suspects before they could complete their planned transportation.

Arrests and evidence recovery

The operation yielded significant results when officers arrived at the suspected location.

According to Masondo, they discovered two individuals attempting to conceal a silver Linex Yamaha Jet Ski by covering it and loading it onto a trailer.

He said one of the suspects attempted to flee upon noticing the police presence but was successfully apprehended.

During the search, investigators uncovered two dismantled motorcycles that had been carefully wrapped in black refuse bags.

“Two dismantled motorbikes were found wrapped with black refuse bags and ready to be placed at the back of a white Toyota Hilux that was hooked to the trailer,” Masondo explained.

The motorcycles were positioned and ready to be loaded, suggesting an imminent departure.

Stolen property traced to Johannesburg

Preliminary investigations have established a direct link between the recovered motorcycles and reported theft cases in the greater Johannesburg area.

Masondo confirmed that one of the seized motorcycles had been reported stolen earlier in June.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the one motorcycle was reported stolen in Cosmo City early this month,” he said.

Broader criminal network suspected

While three suspects are currently in custody, investigators believe the arrests represent only a portion of a larger criminal organisation.

The three arrested suspects are scheduled to appear before the Benoni Magistrate’s Court, where they will face charges related to the possession of suspected stolen motorcycles and their alleged involvement in a theft syndicate.

The court appearance date will be determined in due course as the investigation continues.

