Three Mpumalanga cops arrested for allegedly killing motorist after crash

The officers allegedly threw stones at the motorist.

Three police officers have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the suspicious death of a motorist following a multiple-vehicle accident in Embalenhle, Mpumalanga.

The trio was handcuffed on Monday.

Death

According to police, when the officers arrived at the scene, one of the motorists involved in the accident fled on foot.

The officers gave chase and, after catching him, allegedly threw stones at him. The injured man was later transported to the hospital by ambulance, where he died several hours later.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Donald Mdhluli said the motorist was involved in an accident on 17 August, and the police officers attended to the scene.

“There have been some developments in the case of the mysterious death of a 33-year-old man, subsequent to the car accident that took place in Embalenhle.

ALSO READ: JMPD officers arrested for extortion and corruption

“Following an intensive investigation led by both Saps Detectives and the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), three Saps members, aged between 32 and 35 have today, 25 August 2025, been arrested in connection with the case,” Mdhluli said.

Charges

Mdhluli said the Saps continues to work closely with IPID to ensure that the case is handled with the highest degree of transparency and fairness.

“The three Saps members are facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice, after allegations emerged that the man was allegedly assaulted shortly after the collision, which could have somehow contributed to his death.”

Mdhluli said the officers are expected to appear at the Evander Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 26 August 2025.

Crime

The Acting Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi, said those who involve themselves in crime will face the full might of the law.

“This arrest of the three Saps members demonstrates our unwavering commitment to defending the name of the Saps. Our Code of Conduct clearly states how members should conduct themselves and never to betray the trust entrusted in them.

“The law will take its course, and the community can rest assured that no one is above the law, ” Mkhwanazi said.

ALSO READ: Police hunting suspects linked to triple murder in Western Cape