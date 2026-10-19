Promised jobs, forced into scams: Three Peruvian women rescued in Gqeberha

The Hawks received through the National Human Trafficking Hotline regarding an alert from the Peruvian Government.

Three Peruvian women have been rescued at a lodge in Gqeberha, following allegations of human trafficking, fraudulent recruitment, immigration-related offences and suspected cybercrime.

The women were rescued on Sunday during a multidisciplinary law enforcement operation conducted by the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, in collaboration with the Department of Home Affairs (Immigration).

Information

According to the Hawks, the team followed information received through the National Human Trafficking Hotline regarding an alert from the Peruvian Government about an 18-year-old Peruvian national allegedly recruited under false pretences and lured to South Africa with the promise of employment at an online call centre.

Hawks spokesperson Warrant Officer Ndiphiwe Mhlakuvana said preliminary information indicates that the young woman arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on 2 October 2026 and was transported to Gqeberha the following day, where she was allegedly accommodated at a lodge in Bluewater Bay.

“Upon arrival, she reportedly discovered that the activities taking place at the premises differed significantly from the employment opportunity she had been promised.”

Scams

Mhlakuvana said the premises were allegedly being used to conduct online scams targeting individuals in Peru, with participants reportedly expected to communicate in Spanish.

“The woman subsequently established contact with her father in Peru and provided information that assisted authorities in locating the suspected operation. The information was relayed through the appropriate channels, leading to the law enforcement intervention.”

On Friday, 16 October 2026, at approximately 5pm, Hawks members proceeded to the identified premises, where they encountered 26 individuals – 14 Peruvian women and 12 men.

The men reportedly included two South African nationals allegedly employed as drivers, two Chinese nationals identified as tenants of the premises associated with the online business, and eight Peruvian men.

Investigations

Mhlakuvana said investigators are examining the circumstances behind the individuals’ presence at the premises and their respective roles.

“During the operation, the 18-year-old woman and two other Peruvian women, who reportedly arrived on the same date, were removed from the premises and taken to a place of safety. They are expected to receive further assistance and support.”

Police also seized electronic equipment, including laptops, desktop computers, and cellular telephones, for further investigation.

“The remaining 23 individuals were taken to various local police stations pending further investigation. Their respective roles, immigration status and possible involvement in the suspected criminal activities remain subject to verification,” Mhlakuvana said.

No arrests

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is continuing.

Eastern Cape Hawks Acting Provincial Head Brigadier Romeo Petrus acknowledged the role played by the National Human Trafficking Hotline and commended the swift response of the joint law enforcement team in rescuing the three women.