Three suspects arrested for warrant officer’s murder in Benrose highway robbery

Multi-disciplinary team recovered three unlicensed firearms and suspected getaway vehicle.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of Warrant Officer Jabulani Mabuza during an armed robbery on a Johannesburg highway.

The suspects, two aged 30 and another aged 32, were apprehended on Sunday night, 13 October 2025, at separate locations in Berea, Selby and Eloff Extension.

They face charges including murder, attempted murder and armed robbery stemming from the 8 September 2025 incident in Benrose.

The incident

The attack occurred when Mabuza’s girlfriend experienced mechanical problems while driving up the Benrose west on-ramp. She contacted the warrant officer for help.

“The complainant then called the warrant [officer] for assistance and he came through. Just as the tow truck driver arrived to assist with the vehicle, they were accosted by unknown suspects who pointed them with a firearm as they disarmed the tow truck driver and shot Warrant Officer Mabuza,” said police spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

Mogale added that the attackers pulled Mabuza from the vehicle, while the tow truck driver managed to escape. He fled to Jeppe Police Station to report the incident.

“Meanwhile, the Warrant Officer Mabuza and his girlfriend managed to cross the freeway and were taken to Brenthurst Hospital for medical attention, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

“Two firearms were robbed during the incident,” said Mogale.

The arrests

An integrated multi-disciplinary team executed the arrests based on intelligence.

“Last night, 13 October 2025 an integrated multi-disciplinary team composed of the members of the Hawks’ Tactical Operational Management Section, Serious Organised Crime Investigation based in Johannesburg, Head Office Crime Intelligence’s Modus Operandi Centre, DPCI’s National Priority Violent Crime Investigation based in Head Office, BadBoyz Security and Vision Tactical Security acting on information, executed warrants of arrest at three addresses in the Johannesburg area,” Mogale stated.

All three wanted suspects were apprehended during the coordinated operation.

Evidence recovered

The team seized significant evidence during the arrests. This included three unlicensed 9mm firearms: two Barrett pistols with serial numbers intact and a Norinco pistol with its serial number filed off.

Mogale added that they also recovered ammunition, a laptop, a cellphone and a silver grey BMW suspected of being the getaway vehicle.

Mogale confirmed that the suspects appeared in court on Monday morning.

“The trio is appearing this morning in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ court on charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearms, possession of ammunition, and possession of suspected stolen property,” he said.

