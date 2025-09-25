Three suspects dead in shootout with police in Atteridgeville

Three unlicensed firearms with ammunition and signal jammers were seized.

Three suspects have been killed and two injured during a shootout with the police in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, this week.

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the confrontation happened after members of the highway patrol, working with private security, acted on intelligence regarding a group of suspects involved in multiple hijackings around the area.

“The team was strategically placed to be on the lookout for the suspects’ vehicle, which was then spotted.

“Upon trying to stop the vehicle, the suspects sped off, leading to a high-speed chase and shootout between the police and suspects. Three of the suspects died, while two were taken to the hospital with injuries,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Investigations

Nevhuhulwi said three unlicensed firearms with ammunition, signal jammers, hand gloves and balaclavas, including the vehicle, were confiscated.

Nevhuhulwi added that police investigations are underway.

Body recovered

Meanwhile, Thohoyandou police continue with the search for suspects following the discovery of a young woman’s body in the Muledane River at Mvudi Park last week.

The grim discovery was made around 3:30pm on Saturday when authorities responded to a complaint. Officers found an unidentified female floating in the water.

Police divers retrieved the corpse from the river. Initial investigations indicate the body had been submerged for a considerable period.

Manhunt

Police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba revealed disturbing details about the condition of the remains.

“The deceased, believed to be between the ages of 19 and 21, was found naked, with her hands and legs fastened.

The perpetrators had weighted the body to prevent it from surfacing.

“A 5kg mealie bag filled with stones was tied to her legs,” Mashaba said.

Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, ordered intensive investigation efforts.

Hadebe instructed the investigation team to work relentlessly in tracking down those responsible for the crime.

