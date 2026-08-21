Three suspects shot dead in Alrode gun battle after robbery

Police said a man was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money while entering his residence.

Three armed suspects were shot dead in a gun battle with Gauteng police after allegedly robbing a man outside his home.

The gun battle with officers occurred on Thursday, 20 August 2026, at Vereeniging Road in Alrode, east of Johannesburg.

Shootout

Police said a man was robbed of an undisclosed amount of money while entering his residence.

Spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said a lookout for the suspects’ vehicle was activated.

‘Members of the Tactical Response Team later spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it. The occupants reportedly opened fire at the police, who retaliated and called for backup.

“The Gauteng Traffic Airwing, CAP Security and Tracker Connect security teams responded to assist the police. All three suspects in the vehicle were fatally wounded and declared dead at the scene,” Nevhuhulwi said.

Firearms

Nevhuhulwi said officers recovered three firearms, two of which had their serial numbers filed off, as well as the money suspected to have been stolen during the robbery.

A set of false registration number plates was also recovered. The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic testing for further investigation.

Reiger Park killings

Meanwhile, the Hawks have arrested a third suspect in connection with the brutal Reiger Park killings of two police officers and two women on 7 August 2026.

The 27‑year‑old man was traced to Ekurhuleni and taken into custody during an intelligence‑driven operation by the Serious Organised Crime Investigation team.

He is expected to appear in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on 21 August.

Court

The suspect joins co‑accused Regan Collis (23) and Jamal Meyer (24), with all three facing charges of murder, attempted murder, aggravated robbery, and unlawful firearm possession.

The victims included Constables Thapelo Tlomatsane and Sphiwe Sibeko, as well as civilians Jaydin Magerman and Roleen Lessing.

Acting Hawks head Lieutenant General Sphesihle Nkosi praised the swift operation, while Collis and Meyer’s bail hearings were postponed to 25 August.