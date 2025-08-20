Three suspects shot dead in gun battle with police in Mamelodi

Police acted on intelligence information and pounced.

Three suspects have been killed in a shootout with police outside Pretoria, north of Johannesburg.

The gun battle occurred in Stoffel Park, Mamelodi, on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Christopher Singo said officers acted on intelligence information.

Shootout

Singo said members of the Hawks Tactical Operation Management Section (TOMS) received information about a group of suspects who were allegedly having illegal firearms in Mamelodi East, Stoffelpark extension 15.

“Toms followed up on the information. On 19 August 2025, a multi-disciplinary intelligence-driven operation, involving the Hawks, Toms, Gauteng Highway Patrol, Airwing, and Local Police in Mamelodi East, was conducted. During this operation, the police visited the house.

“Upon arrival at the premises, a shootout ensued between the police and the suspects. Three suspects were fatally wounded by the police, and one suspect fled the scene,” Singo said.

Singo added that officers recovered one AR rifle and two pistols.

DA MPs attacked

Meanwhile, one suspect has been arrested for the attempted hijacking of Parliament’s Portfolio Committee Chairperson Ian Cameron and two other DA members in Cape Town.

It is understood that Cameron and his fellow DA colleagues Nicholas Gotsell and Lisa-Maré Schickerling were in one car when three unknown men attacked their vehicle with bricks, smashing at least three windows, on the corner of Eisleben and Govan Mbeki road on Tuesday afternoon.

They were returning from an oversight to the police training college in Philippi East when the incident happened.

Arrest

Police spokesperson Major General Nonkululeko Phokane said the arrested suspect is under police guard.

“The suspect, who sustained injuries during the incident, was arrested as he sought medical attention at a medical facility in Lentegeur. He remains under police guard in hospital.”

Phokane said Police are still searching for two other suspects involved in the attempted hijacking.

Cameron said they sustained non-serious injuries.

