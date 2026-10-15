Three suspects shot dead after robbing CIT van in Umlazi, KZN

A manhunt is underway for the suspect who fled the scene.

What began as a carefully orchestrated cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery quickly unravelled into a deadly confrontation when the South African Police Service (Saps) and private security officers cornered the suspects, killing three alleged robbers and forcing the remaining gang members to flee.

The gun battle occurred in Umlazi on Wednesday afternoon, 14 October 2026.

Shootout

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the trio had just robbed a cash delivery vehicle of an undisclosed amount of money when a gun battle ensued.

“An unknown number of suspects brought a cash delivery truck to a standstill along the South Coast Road, held security guards at gunpoint and disarmed them before stealing the money.

Police and private security officers responded swiftly, and a shootout ensued between the police, security guards and the suspects. Initial reports indicated that four suspects were shot and fatally wounded. Police can now confirm that three suspects were shot and fatally wounded during the shootout,” Netshiunda said.

He added that the suspects were found in possession of three rifles and ammunition.

“A few kilometres away from the crime scene, the other suspects who evaded arrest abandoned their bloodstained getaway vehicle and hijacked another one as they continued fleeing from the police.”

Picture: Saps

Manhunt

Netshiunda said the search of the abandoned vehicle resulted in the recovery of a firearm and an undisclosed amount of money.

“No police officer was injured during the shootout; however, two security guards sustained injuries and are receiving medical attention.”

Police are conducting a manhunt for the suspect who fled the scene.

Boxer shooting

Meanwhile, a former Boxer Superstore employee is being sought by police after allegedly shooting dead three women during a disciplinary hearing at the retailer’s eShowe branch in KwaZulu-Natal.

CCTV footage reportedly captures the suspect firing multiple shots at close range before fleeing the scene.

Boxer has expressed condolences to the victims’ families and pledged full cooperation with the police investigation, while a manhunt for the suspect continues.