The murders come in the same week that 17 people were killed in separates shootings in Atteridgeville and Sweetwaters.

Police are searching for three suspects linked to a mass shooting at a village outside Bloemfontein.

Seven people were shot on Wednesday night when the suspects opened fire on a home in Botshabelo.

Among the deceased were five women and a two-year-old boy, with another female taken to hospital with a gunshot wound to abdomen.

The suspects are believed to have fled the scene at roughly 8pm on Wednesday and the police requested any community member with additional information to report to the nearest police station.

The South African Police Service (Saps) have since opened a docket for six cases of murder and one for attempted murder.

Toddler killed

Preliminary investigations allege that the three suspects arrived at a location in the K-Section of Botshabelo that was housing female initiates.

The suspects attempted to force their way into a backyard hut occupied by the female initiates, but failed to gain entry.

The suspects, two wearing balaclavas, then went to the main house, where they opened fire after their demands were not met.

“It is alleged that the suspects demanded to see the 48-year-old male who is the owner of the house, who was not home, before they forced their way into the house and started shooting at the people inside.

“Five women and a two-year-old boy were shot dead, while the 48-year-old wife was shot in the stomach and was later taken to hospital. The suspects thereafter fled the scene on foot,” Free State police confirmed.

No injuries to the female initiates were relayed by police.

Mass shootings

The shooting in the Free State comes in the same week that 17 people were killed in two separate mass shootings.

Nine people, six males and three females, were found dead in a four-roomed dwelling in Atteridgeville.

In KwaZulu-Natal, eight men were found dead in a vehicle riddled with bullet holes in Sweetwaters, near Pietermaritzburg.

The bodies of the victims in both incidents were discovered on Monday morning, with police yet to establish a motive in either shooting.