Traditional healer among three arrested for coercing initiation

The victims were allegedly assaulted and forced to attend an initiation school against their will.

Limpopo police have arrested three suspects, including a traditional healer, in connection with a series of incidents in which victims were allegedly assaulted and forced to attend an initiation school against their will.

Police said that although the incidents occurred separately, they all took place on the same day, Sunday, 6 July 2025, in Mamatsha village, GaMolepo, under the Mankweng policing area in the Capricorn District.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects, aged 34, 37, and 47 (the latter being a traditional healer), were arrested on Monday, 14 July 2025, following an intensive investigation.

“They are expected to appear before the Mankweng Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 15 July 2025, facing multiple charges including assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH), common assault, and forcing a person to attend an initiation school using duress.”

First incident

Ledwaba said in the first incident, a 71-year-old man was allegedly socialising at his home at about 9am when a group of people entered the yard, accused him of interfering with initiation school matters, and assaulted him with sticks and sjamboks.

“The victim sustained serious injuries, including a broken hand, and was forcefully taken to the initiation school.”

Second incident

In the second incident, a male complainant was informed by relatives that a group of people had gathered at his home around 2pm.

“Upon his arrival, he was allegedly tied with a rope, placed in the back of an open van, and taken to the initiation school against his will,” Ledwaba said.

Third incident

Ledwaba added that a 40-year-old man was reportedly assaulted after a group of individuals forcefully entered his yard and attacked him with sticks and sjamboks, without any explanation.

Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe welcomed the arrests and condemned the violent acts.

“While we acknowledge the cultural significance of initiation, it must never be used as a tool for intimidation, violence, or forced participation. Such criminal behaviour undermines the very values that cultural traditions are meant to uphold. The Saps will act decisively to protect individuals’ rights and uphold the law.”

Ledwaba said police investigations are continuing, and additional arrests have not been ruled out.

