Triple murder investigation underway in Western Cape

Three young people found shot dead in vehicle as police pursue gang-related leads.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has launched an intensive investigation after three bodies were discovered inside a silver VW Polo in Lentegeur on Wednesday morning.

The victims, two men and a woman, all in their twenties, were found with fatal gunshot wounds at the intersection of Hillcrest Road and Parkway in Montclair at approximately 6am.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut confirmed that initial findings point to gang involvement in the killings.

“Detectives have been assigned to the case and are pursuing several leads in a bid to track down those responsible,” said Traut.

Strong condemnation from police leadership

The Western Cape provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, has strongly condemned the violent incident.

Furthermore, he emphasised the police service’s determination to dismantle criminal gang networks operating in the province.

“Gangsterism has no place in our society. The Saps will continue to exert pressure on these criminal networks until every individual involved in violent crimes is brought to justice,” said Patekile.

Appeal for public assistance

Authorities are calling on community members to come forward with any information that could help investigators solve the case.

Additionally, those with relevant details can contact Crime Stop anonymously on 08600 10111 or submit tips through the MySaps mobile application.

