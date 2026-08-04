Triple murder rocks Eastern Cape as police hunt killers

The bodies of the three young men, all shot dead, were discovered in bushes.

The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Kwanobuhle in the Eastern Cape have launched a triple‑murder investigation after the bodies of three young men, all shot dead, were discovered in bushes – a grim find that has left families reeling and suspects still at large.

The trio’s bodies were found in bushes opposite Thuthula Street, Peace Village, on Monday morning, 3 August 2026.

Bodies discovered

Police spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the grim discovery was made at about 9:35am after police were alerted to the scene.

“Upon arrival, officers identified the victims as Alwaba Toba (17), Ayabonga Jantjie (20), and Bonginkosi Matunbu (22). Family members have since positively identified the deceased at the scene.”

Gantana said the motive for the killings is not yet known, and the suspects remain at large.

“A murder case, with three counts, has been opened at Saps Kwanobuhle and is being investigated by the SAPS Serious and Violent Crime Investigation (SVCI) Unit.”

Appeal

Police have appealed to anyone who may have information that could assist in the investigation to come forward. Members of the public can contact the SVCI investigating officer, Lieutenant Colonel Sithole, at 082 457 2812.

Alternatively, information may be shared anonymously via Crime Stop at 08600 10111 or the MySAPS App.

PKTT arrests

Meanwhile, the Gauteng Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has arrested suspects linked to the murders of ANC councillor Thabang Masemola and EFF member Aaron Makola, in separate operations hailed as breakthroughs against political violence.

Masemola, assassinated in Mamelodi East in July 2025, led to the arrest of alleged hitman Vusimuzi Champ Gebuza, 41, and a female accomplice, with Gebuza expected to face additional charges.

In Makola’s case, three suspects aged 40, 42 and 44 were detained and will appear in the Delmas Magistrate’s Court on 5 August 2026.

Acting SAPS Commissioner Puleng Dimpane praised the arrests as proof of SAPS’ resolve to dismantle hit squads and restore public confidence